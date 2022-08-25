Syntax Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Syntax Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Price Performance

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CPB opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.