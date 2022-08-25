Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Syntax Advisors LLC cut its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cigna by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,044,000 after acquiring an additional 41,479 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cigna by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 360,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $288.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $293.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.66 and its 200 day moving average is $256.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

