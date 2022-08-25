Synthetix Price Tops $2.97 on Major Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $694.43 million and $56.79 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.97 or 0.00013761 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,588.99 or 0.99986896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003772 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00129570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077360 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 291,657,311 coins and its circulating supply is 233,716,733 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

