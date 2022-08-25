Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Up 7.4%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.95. 514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 16,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TARO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $156.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.96%. Research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 181,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 159,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.