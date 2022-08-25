Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $143.43

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $143.43 and traded as low as $143.41. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $143.60, with a volume of 7,385,583 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Truist Financial raised Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund
Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.