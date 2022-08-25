Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $143.43

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $143.43 and traded as low as $143.41. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $143.60, with a volume of 7,385,583 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial raised Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

