Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 807.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 16,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.98.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 214,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,795. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

