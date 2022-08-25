Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.09

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.09 and traded as high as C$48.00. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$48.00, with a volume of 2,625 shares traded.

Teck Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teck Resources news, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total transaction of C$570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$684,000. In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Powrie sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.36, for a total value of C$1,974,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$533,600. Also, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total transaction of C$570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$684,000.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

