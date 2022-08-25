Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.26

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.26 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 29.13 ($0.35). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 28.25 ($0.34), with a volume of 552,633 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.05. The stock has a market cap of £40.69 million and a P/E ratio of 247.47.

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt with micron-sized sodium chloride crystals that dissolve Kosher; and low-sodium salted chips offered under the SaltMe! brand.

