Tellor Market Cap Tops $62.57 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $62.57 million and $30.53 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $36.73 or 0.00169726 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,643.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00129034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033153 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00078431 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

