Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,748. Tennant has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $85.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tennant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $176,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $827,630.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $108,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $176,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $827,630.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

