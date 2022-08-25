Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.31 EPS.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDC. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teradata by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Teradata by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after acquiring an additional 297,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 443,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

