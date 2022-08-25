Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDC. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.40.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 510,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,799. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradata by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Teradata by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

