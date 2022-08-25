Terracoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $108.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $380,043.11 and $108.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,519.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.77 or 0.00603035 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00256077 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001115 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004742 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00019405 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
About Terracoin
TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io.
Buying and Selling Terracoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
