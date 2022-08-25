Textron (NYSE:TXT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXT. Cfra upped their price target on Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Shares of TXT stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.96. 707,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,314. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. Textron has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Textron by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 161,844 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Textron by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 33,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Textron by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

