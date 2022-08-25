Thalassa (LON:THAL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.86

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.86 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.43). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.43), with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.77.

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops control software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It also offers a range of products and services covering cashless payments, fan engagement, and access control, as well as data and insight areas. In addition, the company's technology supports ticket integrations and works for various events and venues.

