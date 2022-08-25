The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,752 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $167,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $278.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

