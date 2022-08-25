The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $38.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy Oil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MUR opened at $38.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $201,631.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,456.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,282 shares of company stock worth $12,316,194. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 300,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

