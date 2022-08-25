The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Graystone Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GYST remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. 205,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,122. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Graystone has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

About Graystone

(Get Rating)

The Graystone Company, Inc engages in Bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in selling and hosting Bitcoin mining equipment to 3rd parties. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

