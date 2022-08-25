The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Graystone Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GYST remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. 205,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,122. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Graystone has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
About Graystone
