The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $306.56. 57,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.76 and its 200-day moving average is $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

