The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Stock Price Up 2%

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). 599,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 715,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

The Ince Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.35 million and a PE ratio of 250.00.

The Ince Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ince Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal and professional, and financial advisory services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and pensions advice services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Ince Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ince Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.