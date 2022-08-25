The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 155.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,370. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.92.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

