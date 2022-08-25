The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $144.13 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.36.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.92.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

