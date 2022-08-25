The North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Shares Up 0.3%

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 308 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 306 ($3.70). 57,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 176,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.69).

The North American Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £429.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 298.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.41.

The North American Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

The North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

