The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.1% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,924 shares of company stock valued at $41,041,464 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $145.61. 58,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,646,374. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

