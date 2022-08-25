The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the July 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SWGAY stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,150. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.50.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

