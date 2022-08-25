TheStreet Upgrades Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) to “B-“

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park City Group in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.58 million, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.14. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Park City Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,099,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Park City Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Park City Group by 61.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

