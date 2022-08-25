TheStreet Upgrades Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) to “B-“

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park City Group in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Park City Group Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.58 million, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.14. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park City Group (PCYG)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.