Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Buys 50 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Cable One Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of CABO traded up $27.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,241.21. 44,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,333.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,354.07. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.69. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,049.81 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
Cable One Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 19.36%.
CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,745.83.
About Cable One
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
