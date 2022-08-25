Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,257,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,336 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 1.4% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $103,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,973,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,879,000 after buying an additional 703,889 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $80.46. The stock had a trading volume of 80,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.47. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.