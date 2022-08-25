Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,702,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 187,677,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,368,000 after buying an additional 14,283,216 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $83,285,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,066.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,518,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,798 shares during the period. Gemsstock Ltd. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,131,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. 1,445,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,593,100. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This represents a yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.31%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

