Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 22,580 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $21,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,589 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,107 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 318,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on PNFP. UBS Group cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

NASDAQ PNFP traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average of $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

