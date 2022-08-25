Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 26,716 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 26,716 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $40,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.48. 254,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,122. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

