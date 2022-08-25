Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,152 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $19,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

JLL traded up $3.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.51. 1,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.39 and a 200 day moving average of $204.90. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $275.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

