Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,525 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,657,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the period. Equitable makes up about 2.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Equitable worth $174,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8,054.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 40,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,454. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Equitable

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,675.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,675.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,619,414 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.