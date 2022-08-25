Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Chesapeake Energy worth $28,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,127,000 after buying an additional 59,527 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHK stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $103.81. 20,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,134. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Energy

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

