Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 1,026.1% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,566,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOMDF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.04. 8,465,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,135,697. Todos Medical has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.02.

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease.

