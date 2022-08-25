Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 1,026.1% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,566,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Todos Medical Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TOMDF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.04. 8,465,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,135,697. Todos Medical has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.02.
Todos Medical Company Profile
