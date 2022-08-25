Towercrest Capital Management Has $16.91 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,732. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.