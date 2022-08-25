Towercrest Capital Management Purchases 10,610 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,478,000 after acquiring an additional 386,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after buying an additional 449,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,055,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,919,000 after buying an additional 966,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,350,000 after buying an additional 181,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.22. 4,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.