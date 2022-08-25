Towercrest Capital Management Sells 4,085 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Towercrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,969,000 after acquiring an additional 337,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,044. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.31.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

