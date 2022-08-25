Towercrest Capital Management Sells 9,972 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.98. 14,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

