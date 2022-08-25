TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

TowneBank has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. TowneBank has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.98 million for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 9.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TowneBank by 259.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 134,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 97,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,809,000 after buying an additional 333,828 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 146.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 32,496 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TowneBank by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 15.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

