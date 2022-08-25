Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33-$1.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $266.38 billion-$266.38 billion.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TM. UBS Group decreased their target price on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.
Shares of TM stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.00. 112,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,542. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $152.14 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The firm has a market cap of $218.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.
