Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 391,438 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the typical daily volume of 145,044 call options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 5.0 %

FXI traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $30.95. 6,905,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,869,297. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $42.69.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.