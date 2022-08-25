Tranchess Market Cap Hits $24.76 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Tranchess has a market cap of $24.76 million and $9.81 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,549.98 or 0.99844674 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00058873 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00025997 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tranchess Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.