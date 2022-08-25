TrueChain (TRUE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $317,734.00

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One TrueChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. TrueChain has a market cap of $1.79 million and $317,734.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,602.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00166003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003775 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00129040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033219 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.