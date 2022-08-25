TrueDeck (TDP) Price Tops $0.0011

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $33,424.39 and $14,770.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003782 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00129520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077292 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueDeck Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

