Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2,654.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,933 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,982. The firm has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

