TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.49

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 21579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $36,793.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $233,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,261.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $36,793.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,941 shares of company stock valued at $589,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,479,000 after buying an additional 208,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 162,694 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,991,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 533,142 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,925,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after buying an additional 37,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,617,000 after buying an additional 102,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

