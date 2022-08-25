Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 82 ($0.99) to GBX 83 ($1.00) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

TUWOY opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

