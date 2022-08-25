Ubex (UBEX) Trading 36.6% Higher This Week

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 41.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Ubex has a market cap of $242,486.64 and $30.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009153 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00218550 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000264 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

