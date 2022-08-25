UBS Group Increases Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $93.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APH. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

